https://southfront.org/torture-chambers-created-by-ukrainian-nazis-in-luhansk-peoples-republic-video-18/

After the Russian military secured new settlements in the Donbass, Zaporozhie and Kherson regions, numerous evidences of crimes of the terrorist Kiev regime against the civilian population in the Eastern and southern regions have been revealed. Among them, there are numerous torture chambers which have been used by Ukrainian Nazis to threaten pro-Russian civilians for years.

Most recently, Russian security forces showed a torture chamber which was discovered in the town of Rubezhnoye in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). It is located in the basement of a local cafe which was owned by a man who was an ardent Nazi and had close ties with Ukrainian armed Nazi formations like the Right Sector and Azov. Pro-Russian civilians as well as former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who did not support the Kiev regime were taken to that chamber “for interrogation”.

A lot of cartridge cases are lying on the floor. Ukrainian Nazis shot near their victims to intimidate them. The victims were put in a coffin, hung up, stuffed into cages, and so on. One of the victims from among the local residents gave an interview. He told that Ukrainian Nazis captured him right in the same cafe after he asked to put on a famous song about the Soviet officers. He was take to the chamber by force, where he saw other people who were captured. When torturing people, Ukrainians ordered their victims to scream “Glory to Ukraine”.

This is not the first torture chamber found in the LPR.

About a week ago, another one was found in the city of Severodonetsk. Ukrainian militants used it to illegally “persuade” civilians to go fighting for Kiev during the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation against the Donbass.

The chambers were located in the basement of a local military enlistment office. They were hidden in the rooms for the alleged storage of military equipment. Young men were captured on the streets and were forced to stay in the basements until they agree to glorify Bandera and go fighting for the Kiev regime against the population of their own republic. There were dozens of men captured in one small room. There is blood seen on the floor.

The video also shows the destroyed wagons in which the Ukrainian military was keeping servicemen who escaped from the front lines. The dogs were treated better than the people.

In March 2022, Ukrainian Nazi Aidar battalion was repelled from the village of Polovinkino located in the Starobilsk region of the LPR. There was a former base of the Aidar battalion used as a concentration camp, where local civilians and POWs from the Donbass militia were tortured. The camp had a codename “sausage manufacturing room” because previously there was a sausage making plant. The territory was surrounded by a concrete fence, towers were placed around the area.

Each compartment of the smokehouse for sausages was converted into a cell measuring 80 by 150 centimeters. According to the prisoners, most of whom were locals or fought on the side of the militia, victims could spend several months in such a room. A lot of them did not survive. There was no heating in the cells in winter, and prisoners were doused with water through the lattice ceiling. The hostages were constantly tortured, beaten, humiliated. Some were poisoned. The Nazis created a special torture called “tickle the separatist”, a knife was stuck under the victim’s skin and the tip was driven along the ribs.

This is only one of the torture chambers created by Ukrainian Nazis to terrorize the population of the Luhansk People’s Republic. More of them were discovered in other areas liberated by the Russian military, including in the city of Mariupol, where a famous “Library” was discovered on the territory of the airport

