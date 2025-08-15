Damning Russiagate Evidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped A Nuke: Schiff, Clapper, Intel Ordered To Lie
* Why do you think we’re getting this now?
* Why these smoking guns, but no punishment?
* We are sufficiently pissed off already.
Redacted News (14 August 2025)
