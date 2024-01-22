Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nikki Haley🤡 turns the news of Ron DeSantis dropping out into a Hillary Clinton-style
channel image
AmericaTheGreat1776
23 Subscribers
163 views
Published a month ago

Nikki Haley🤡 turns the news of Ron DeSantis dropping out into a Hillary Clinton-style talking point about gender: “It’s now one fella, and one lady left.”

Nikki Haley (Sorry NOT Sorry I DON'T See a Lady Can You Show Me a LADY)

1/10 cttw diamond halo stud earrings in sterling silver  Ebay Item(https://ebay.us/cPOWqp)

EBay seller: https://ebay.us/IJI9wZ

Keywords
clintongenderaboutpointtakinghaleynikkistyles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket