Nikki Haley🤡 turns the news of Ron DeSantis dropping out into a Hillary Clinton-style talking point about gender: “It’s now one fella, and one lady left.”
Nikki Haley (Sorry NOT Sorry I DON'T See a Lady Can You Show Me a LADY)
1/10 cttw diamond halo stud earrings in sterling silver Ebay Item(https://ebay.us/cPOWqp)
EBay seller: https://ebay.us/IJI9wZ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.