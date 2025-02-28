EPISODE 413: THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calley Means on his alignment with RFK Jr.'s bold new mission at Health and Human Services and his fight to ban toxic ingredients in ultra-processed foods; Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the health revolution sweeping the nation, fueled by RFK Jr.’s HHS appointment; Del uncovers shocking truths about measles, questioning whether eradication was ever truly possible; Del’s exclusive with Dr. Larry Palevsky empowers any parent who has fears about measles.
Guests: Calley Means, Lawrence Palevsky, M.D.