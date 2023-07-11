Tom Renz | Is Perfect the Enemy of Good? (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have we become The Hunger Games, are we living a movie? There’s a great article today in Truth Based Media, “Globalists ‘15-Minute Cities’ Mirror ‘Hunger Games,’” that I found interesting. I watched the Hunger Games movies and basically you see what the World Economic Forum (WEF) has laid out for us for the future if the Great Reset is implemented. You’ll have the ruling elites living the good life and the rest of us living a life of servitude to them. #WEF #Globalists #HungerGames #15MinuteCities #Freedom #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #GodWins
