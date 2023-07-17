© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demons existent entities 16, Demonic expelled in Orthodox baptisms, REPTILES
00:00 Case No. 1. Baptism in the barrel
04:59 Case No. 2. Baptism with a bucket
09:51 Case No. 3. Cast out of a reptile
14:55 Case No 4. Reptile expelled - black water
Four videos from the survey, OUR FINDINGS,
each finding is meticulously analyzed so the viewer can see the big picture.
1. A priest baptizes a man in a barrel and we see the man's skin denatured into something otherworldly. A bumpy orange brown texture with skulls as a demonic reptile emerges
2. A child is baptized as water is poured from a bucket and we see his skin is tanned and he wears the skin of a reptile in every detail
3. A young man is baptized in a pool and we see a reptile's head emerging from his belly
4. A little girl is baptized and we see a giant reptile at the back of the basin
https://youtu.be/C91zS7reC4o
