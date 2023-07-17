BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Demons existent entities 16, Demonic expelled in Orthodox baptisms, REPTILES
Analyseis-ereynes
Analyseis-ereynes
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 07/17/2023

Demons existent entities 16, Demonic expelled in Orthodox baptisms, REPTILES


00:00 Case No. 1. Baptism in the barrel

04:59 Case No. 2. Baptism with a bucket

09:51 Case No. 3. Cast out of a reptile

14:55 Case No 4. Reptile expelled - black water


Four videos from the survey, OUR FINDINGS,

each finding is meticulously analyzed so the viewer can see the big picture.


1. A priest baptizes a man in a barrel and we see the man's skin denatured into something otherworldly. A bumpy orange brown texture with skulls as a demonic reptile emerges

2. A child is baptized as water is poured from a bucket and we see his skin is tanned and he wears the skin of a reptile in every detail

3. A young man is baptized in a pool and we see a reptile's head emerging from his belly

4. A little girl is baptized and we see a giant reptile at the back of the basin


__________________________

https://youtu.be/C91zS7reC4o



________________________________________THE LICENSES FOR THE MUSIC I USE

Identification and description of the find,

certification of the source of origin of the find,


Music track: Cinematic by Aylex

Source: https://freetouse.com/music

Vlog Music for Video (Free Download)


An Epic Story by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US

analyzes and comparisons.


Keywords
baptismsatanchristianitydemonsdevilreptiliansserpentsluciferorthodoxyexpelling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy