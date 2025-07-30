Nailed it. 🔥



"I didn't get vaccinated... You won't believe what happened next."



"I've had the best sleeps of my entire life knowing that I didn't fall for the biggest fear and manipulation campaign in human history."



"But Kaylor, the unvaccinated must protect the vaccinated by getting vaccinated with the same vaccine that doesn't protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated until they're vaccinated against the unvaccinated."



"What a joke."



"And by the way, I don't know a single person who regrets not getting it. And I can't say the same in reverse."



Source https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLK4uwMxqBX/

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/