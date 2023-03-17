BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gordon Chang: The Chinese regime right now believes it can do whatever it wants, which means it's going to do something extremely provocative
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bpkj380c0

03/13/2023 Gordon Chang: The Chinese regime right now believes it can do whatever it wants, which means it's going to do something extremely provocative. And Xi's been fueled by this extreme ideological resentment of the United States.He has no respect for us, as we saw from the spy balloon traveling over our country, also by his selection as a defense minister, someone who's been under US sanctions since 2018.


03/13/2023 章家敦：现在的中共政权认为他们可以为所欲为，这意味着他们会做出极具挑衅性的事情。对美国的极端意识形态仇恨一直在助长他们的这种行为。习近平对美国没有丝毫尊重，我们可以从气球穿越美国看出这一点，从他任命的国防部长自2018年就遭到美国制裁也可以看得出来。


