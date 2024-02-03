LEARN2UNLEARN WITH HOST LUCA MAJNO 1ST FEB 2024

LUCA MAJNO

https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.1_Convention%20on%20the%20Prevention%20and%20Punishment%20of%20the%20Crime%20of%20Genocide.pdf





THURSDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL -6 PM EASTERN





Luca E. Majno is an empassioned individual, an artist, musician, videographer, editor and composer who needs to spread WHAT RESONATES WITH HIM in his world... "This is what I found, what do you think?", he will ask... He puts it out, and it is up to you to run with it or not. Too many important truths are suppressed, in such a way that today's AWAKENING Souls have a very limited source of information... Some are braver than others... Some need to help as many people as possible to LEARN 2 UNLEARN what we have all assimilated through a planned history of indoctrination.