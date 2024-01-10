Create New Account
Conversation of Generations
The Hips News Channel
Conversations of the Generations( Bonus Audio )


In this special unreleased recording; Hips News vessel 2 and Blog Talk radio elder Robert X. Goes into a depth conversation of relative subject matter that covers ethical issues and matters.

The historical structure and struggles of melanated people in society and living conditions.
Doesn’t amateur if you living overseas,  grown up in a foreign country, serving in military. 

From Vietnam  to dessert shield/ storm, the economy and perspective of other countries and how they view or compare themselves with others.

This gem of a conversation will leave you wondering how to make the most sense out of the situation.

Sit back and enjoy 
Nov. 2023 ( 2024)released 
Hips News and Blogtalk radio
Keywords
politicsreligionchinagovernmenthistoryjapaneurope

