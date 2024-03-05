RFK Jr. | Deadly Dioxins in East Palestine, Ohio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RFK Jr. talks about the Deadly Dioxins in East Palestine, Ohio | Robert F. Kennedy Jr spoke with Danica Patrick about how the Norfolk Southern train derailment that caused a massive toxic chemical spill happened because of corporate capture.