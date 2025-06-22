Iran Responds to U.S. Strikes on Nuclear Sites

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that there is still no precise assessment of the damage inflicted on the country’s nuclear infrastructure following recent U.S. attacks.

Additional key points from his remarks:

➡️Trump betrayed his promises of global peace and has fully submitted to the demands of the criminal Zionist regime.

➡️American aggression now poses a direct threat to global peace and stability, spreading a law-of-the-jungle mentality across the world.

➡️By targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, Washington has crossed a major red line.

➡️The Trump administration is threatening further strikes, and the international community must respond to safeguard global security.

➡️Tehran reserves the right to defend its people, its interests, and its sovereignty by any means necessary.

➡️It was not Iran that betrayed diplomacy — it was the United States. And the U.S. only understands the language of force.

➡️Iran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but that treaty offers no protection under current circumstances.

➡️Iran’s response to this U.S. aggression will not be announced in advance.

Adding, China's response:

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lin Jian:

China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the IAEA. The actions of the US seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East.

China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation. China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts together and uphold justice, and work for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.