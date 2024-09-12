BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boost your wellness with this hearty, nourishing dish! Reishi Mushroom Brown Rice Bowl
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
43 followers
1
198 views • 8 months ago

Reishi Mushroom Brown Rice Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup organic long grain brown rice

2 cups water or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon organic extra virgin coconut oil

1 tablespoon reishi mushroom powder (or 1-2 teaspoons of reishi mushroom extract if using)

1 teaspoon organic black pepper (freshly ground)

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt (adjust to taste)

Optional: Fresh herbs for garnish (such as parsley or cilantro)

Optional: Additional veggies for topping (such as steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach, or roasted carrots)

foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
