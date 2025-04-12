BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reporter asks Lavrov, 'How does it feel to be a diplomatic rockstar'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
64 views • 5 months ago

Reporter asks Lavrov, "How does it feel to be a diplomatic rockstar?"

The rockstar replies...

Via: Margarita Simonyan (head of RT) on X (https://x.com/M_Simonyan/status/1911027632721867064?t=OdBYEEDDkZPuYQ2-PeNMbw&s=19)

Adding: 

Ukrainian Air Force Confirms Loss of F-16A Fighter Jet from last night

A Photo of 26-year-old Ukrainian F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov, who was killed during combat operations last night was shown.

The Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed the downing of one of its F-16A fighter jets earlier today. According to official reports, the pilot, identified as Pavlo Ivanov, was killed in the incident. No further details have been released at this time.

Notably, the crash coincided with a large-scale overnight drone attack involving "Geran-2" kamikaze drones. There is speculation that the pilot may have gone down during attempts to intercept the drones.

Zelensky confirmed the death of Ukrainian Air Force Pilot Pavlo Ivanov.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
