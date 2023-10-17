X22 REPORT Ep 3188a - Trump Economy Compared To The Biden Economy, People See The Difference

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3188a - October 16, 2023
Trump Economy Compared To The Biden Economy, People See The Difference
CA economy is struggling, now they are planning to give money to illegals to attend school. With everything else CA is doing this will not help, it will hurt their entire economy. The people can now see the difference between Trump's economy and Biden's economy, the people see the difference.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
