TRUMP, MALONE AND THE LAB LEAK LIE - Br. Alexis Bugnolo on Dr. Jane Ruby show

Dr. Jane Ruby





April 30, 2025





4/30/25 PART 2: American Expat, Franciscan Monk and Cultural Anthropologist, Brother Alexis Bugnolo returns for Part 2 of his bombshell revelations about the Papacy, the Lab Leak Propaganda and discusses his take from Rome on how he knows it's a made up narrative.

GUEST: Brother Alexis Bugnolo

https://www.fromrome.info





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.

Substack: https://substack.com/@drjaneruby

Videos: Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

Donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Jane-Ruby

Paypal: https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

Email: [email protected]





MAILING ADDRESS - NOTE: Please DO NOT send food, plants or cosmetic products. For safety reasons, they will be immediately discarded prior to reaching Dr. Jane.

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy

Suite 1443

Palm City FL 34990





TRUSTED VENDORS AND DR JANE’S FAVES:

IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver:

Call: 888-836-1890 or click on link: goldwithjane.com





EARTHING/Grounding: Reduce inflammation, sleep better, recover faster:

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca





PATRIOT MOBILE: America’s Only Christian Conservative Wireless Provider : https://www.patriotmobile.com FIRST MONTH FREE with

Promo Code: RUBY





CLEAN FOOD: Loxahatchee Coop and Quantum Collective:

https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Code: RUBY for 10% off)





CLEAN WATER at the Faucet: Filterbaby is what Dr. Jane uses

https://www.filterbaby.com/RUBY

For $10.00 Off!





RED LIGHT THERAPY: Sleep better with BlockBlueLight and get a discount using Dr. Jane's code: https://www.blockbluelight.com/?ref=DRJANERUBY





DR JANE’S BEAUTY BOX:

GO BOTOX FREE AND FILLER FREE WITH DR JANE’S DAILY LINEUP:

1. Microdermaroller to regenerate collagen:

https://ginamber.com/collections/dermarollers





Promo Code: RUBY For 10% off your entire purchase

2. Dr. Jane’s Natural Lip Balm (Tinted or non-tinted) from unrefined, organic shea butter, castor oil, beeswax, coconut oil, red beet root powder, in glass jar with bamboo caps. Price: $20 includes shipping: Venmo, PayPal, or checks to 1257 SW Martin Hwy, #1443, Palm City, FL 34990.

3. Smooth Facial Lines Out with Shungite GUA SHA https://www.modernom.co/collections/dr-ruby/products/shungite-gua-sha

4. Dr. Jane’s Daily Vitamin C Special Formula - Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate is non-irritating and gentle, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin. At 20% concentration, our serum is one of the strongest on the market, featuring the most active bio-available form of Vitamin C: https://ginamber.com/collections/serums-creams/products/natural-vitamin-c-serum?variant=8117502509144

5. Castor Oil: I swear by it! https://amzn.to/4jc320R





World Without Cancer and Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby





Dr. Stella Immanuel Telemed IVER/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY





SHUNGITE For EMF Protection, Clean Water: http://www.modernom.co/ruby





MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com

(Promo Code: Ruby)





WEBSITE: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v6sqhhd-trump-malone-and-the-lab-leak-lie.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp



