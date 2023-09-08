Evidence of MASSIVE Cover-up to Protect Hunter's Illegal Lobbying REVEALED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In today’s edition of the Trish Regan Show, a new report suggests the cover-up of any potential illegal lobbying efforts by Hunter Biden — and possibly his father — were deliberately concealed.
According to new emails revealed to The Federalist by The Heritage Foundation, and obtained via a FOIA request, the FBI may have deliberately leaked false information about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Rudy Giuliani disinformation campaign.
While we are aware that the American people were lied to about the Hunter Laptop, this new information takes the potential scheme to an entirely new level and involves members of the media and the FBI. Join Trish Regan as she unravels this mess which increasingly looks as though it may result in the impeachment of President Biden.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE for daily videos from the Trish Regan Show
Subscribe to the whole audio show on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3ZHdJOk
Check out my Live Free merch!
https://trishregan.shop/
Follow me on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/trish_regan