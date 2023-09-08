BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evidence of MASSIVE Cover-up to Protect Hunter's Illegal Lobbying REVEALED!
584 views • 09/08/2023

In today’s edition of the Trish Regan Show, a new report suggests the cover-up of any potential illegal lobbying efforts by Hunter Biden — and possibly his father — were deliberately concealed.


According to new emails revealed to The Federalist by The Heritage Foundation, and obtained via a FOIA request, the FBI may have deliberately leaked false information about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Rudy Giuliani disinformation campaign.


While we are aware that the American people were lied to about the Hunter Laptop, this new information takes the potential scheme to an entirely new level and involves members of the media and the FBI. Join Trish Regan as she unravels this mess which increasingly looks as though it may result in the impeachment of President Biden.


SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE for daily videos from the Trish Regan Show


Subscribe to the whole audio show on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3ZHdJOk


Check out my Live Free merch!

https://trishregan.shop/


Follow me on:


Twitter: https://twitter.com/trish_regan

Keywords
hunter bidentrish regancongressional investigationbiden crime family
