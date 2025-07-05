RAINY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Fireworks on Independence Day is a given!

Sometimes, the weather is not co-operative. Last night it rained. It was a warm, muggy one that made life a trifle challenging! It was hard on the men who put on the firewords as well.

Rural Troy, Montana, features a fireworks display each year. They really go all out for being such a small town.

Filming in the rain is tough on a film producer as well. But we managed to get a few clips anyway, and here we share it all with you!