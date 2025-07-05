RAINY INDEPENDENCE DAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fireworks on Independence Day is a given!
Sometimes, the weather is not co-operative. Last night it rained. It was a warm, muggy one that made life a trifle challenging! It was hard on the men who put on the firewords as well.
Rural Troy, Montana, features a fireworks display each year. They really go all out for being such a small town.
Filming in the rain is tough on a film producer as well. But we managed to get a few clips anyway, and here we share it all with you!