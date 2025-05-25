Indy 500 2025: Shwartzman’s Stunning Pole, Penske in Trouble!

🏁 Indy 500 2025 - Race Preview & Drama!

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is underway and rookie Robert Shwartzman has made history by clinching pole position—the first rookie since 1983 to do so! With a blazing average speed of 232.79 mph, he leads a fierce front row with Takuma Sato and Pato O’Ward.





But the shocker? Team Penske's top drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power have been disqualified from qualifying over illegal parts. Now they’re starting from the back. Can Newgarden still defend his title?





👀 Plus: FOX debuts Driver’s Eye helmet cams, FPV drones, and 100+ camera angles to give fans an unmatched race day experience!





🗓️ Race Date: May 25, 2025

🕒 Start Time: 12:45 PM ET

📺 Watch Live on: FOX | Stream on: Fubo | Radio: SiriusXM Ch. 218





