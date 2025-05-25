BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Indy 500 2025: Shwartzman’s Stunning Pole, Penske in Trouble!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
40 views • 3 months ago

Indy 500 2025: Shwartzman’s Stunning Pole, Penske in Trouble!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

🏁 Indy 500 2025 - Race Preview & Drama!

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is underway and rookie Robert Shwartzman has made history by clinching pole position—the first rookie since 1983 to do so! With a blazing average speed of 232.79 mph, he leads a fierce front row with Takuma Sato and Pato O’Ward.


But the shocker? Team Penske's top drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power have been disqualified from qualifying over illegal parts. Now they’re starting from the back. Can Newgarden still defend his title?


👀 Plus: FOX debuts Driver’s Eye helmet cams, FPV drones, and 100+ camera angles to give fans an unmatched race day experience!


🗓️ Race Date: May 25, 2025

🕒 Start Time: 12:45 PM ET

📺 Watch Live on: FOX | Stream on: Fubo | Radio: SiriusXM Ch. 218


👉 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for full Indy 500 coverage and race-day highlights!


🔖 Hashtags:

#Indy500 #Indy5002025 #RobertShwartzman #IndyCar #Penske #NewsPlusGlobe #RacingNews #KyleLarson #Motorsport

Keywords
indy 500indianapolis 500indy 500 highlightsindy 500 crashindy 500 practice highlightsindy 500 practice2025 indy 500indy 500 qualifyingindy 500 2023indy 500 polejosef newgarden indy 500108th indy 500mclaren indy 500indy 500 crashesindy 500 open testindy 500 practice crashindy 500 4k108th indy 500 highlightswtf indy 500indy 500 newsindy 500 1911107th indy 500
