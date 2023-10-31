With the Sword of the Spirit you will be able to withstand the wiles of the devil Matt. 10:34; Eph 6:11.

The Lord stepped back and gave to men a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, so that we could suffer under the wiles of Satan as he ruled and continues to rule over men with the preaching, bibles, religions, and kingdoms of men, that prepares the world for the first, and now the second coming of the last days, end times or the last 43 years of the wiles of the Devil where the Sword of the Spirit Matt. 10:34 now frees those with ears to hear of the wiles/seals/lies of Satan Rev. 1:3; 5:1ff; 22:18ff.; Eph. 6:11ff, so that we can fight the good fight of faith between the ways of God and the ways of men in preparation for the second apocalypse, or the second great and terrible day of the Lord.





For six days divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, men were forced to do things our way so that on the Lord's Sabbath, divided into two ages we would know to do things God's way 2 Pet. 3:8. The times of men's ignorance, of the wiles of Satan, the Lord overlooked/winked at because it was necessary for spiritual warfare because men can’t fight God James 5:7-11; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Rom., but now he calls on all men everywhere to repent Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Matt. 7:21ff; Rev. 18:4.





Satan, the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, began the second age of his rule over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, an angel of light, the Holy Spirit, an alien on the dark side of the moon, or whatever for men to doubt the authority of Christ. The wiles/lies/seals of Satan are how and why we live in an insane world, where men believe they are like the righteous judge of humanity and explain how we can and do live in all good conscience while kicking against the pricks and believing in all kinds of insanities, every one of which can only lead to our destruction. There is no sin when there is no Royal Law of Love Rom. 5:13, so mostly we suffered physically and emotionally as did Job but many of us did not suffer spiritually. It was important so that now we can count the cost as we transform our minds and engage in the great fight of faith.





For the last 1680 years, humanity did not know the ways of God. We didn't know the Bible and the greatest story ever told. We didn't know the Prince of Peace brought a Sword to this world, and after 43 years of the great fight of faith, He brought peace on earth with His reign over the Kingdom of Heaven with the Royal Law of Agape love until the second great apostasy of man in about 320 AD 2 Thess.2:3. The truth Christ promised would set us free John 8:32, the great spiritual enlightenment promised in the last days of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men Dan. 12:4, the second coming of the ways of God are back Isa. 55:8ff. They start with the Sword of the Spirit so we can escape Satan's mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Matt. 10:34; Rev. 6:4.





So here we are after 1680 years under the wiles of the devil where he pretended to be God and convinced us we were Christians. We are sitting in ashes, scraping our wounds, mourning our losses. Like Job, we question God, because we are under the wiles of Satan and do not know God. WHAT DO WE DO? If you are called by God to understand the mysteries of the kingdom Matt. 13:11, then you should: "Hear Him not men." Repent of the wiles of the Devil because the second coming of the kingdom is at hand! Read the Sword of the Spirit daily 1 Cor. 13:9-12. Learn how to worship at home alone or with family. Don't even think about worshiping with others until you learn more about agape love. Gather to start prepping for the coming famine. Learn how to take care of widows and fatherless and how to overcome our differences before we dare approach the throne of Grace. We probably have three years of pre-Christianity for the limited commission to take the Sword of the Spirit to the world before Christianity, just like in the first century at the first coming of the ways of God. You will be busier than you ever have been in your life. If the enemy takes you out, you will die in the second age of the same war the Lord died in.

There couldn’t be a better way to depart from this world!





