The PYSOP Video is a Psyop (NWNW 553)

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw553/
This week on the New World Next Week: that silly PSYOP video about PSYOPS is a psyop; prescription drugs are the leading cause of death as AstraZeneca withdraws their clot shot; and Weinstein is set for a retrial as his original conviction is overturned.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY'RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE!
