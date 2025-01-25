BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 22: Walking in the Spirit
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 7 months ago

The apostle Paul was aware that our physical body is just a vehicle for the soul during our time on earth but he still called for our bodies to be a living sacrifice that reflects the glory of God. Not only are we to have clean looking bodies, the Lord wants us to renew our soul mind on a daily basis.

Most people have not understood that the physical brain is just a computer that the soul brain must use in order to communicate in the physical world. So in order to project clean thoughts, they must come from a soul brain that is constantly being renewed by the Holy Spirit.

Throughout all this, we should strive to be humble and walk in the seven basic motivations that God has created for believers in Christ to develop. They are declaring truth, meeting practical needs, clarifying and validating truth, stimulating faith, giving above and beyond the normal tithe for the kingdom of God, organizing and coordinating the Lord’s work and showing mercy to others.

Every Christian has at least one of these basic motivational gifts. The baptism of the Holy Spirit is absolutely necessary if you want to walk in the anointing of Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1593.pdf

RLJ-1593 -- April 4, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/


Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/


If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
holy spiritsoultithingkingdom of godapostle paulhumilityglory of godbaptism of the holy spiritphysical bodybelievers in christliving sacrificerenewing the mindclean bodiessoul brainclean thoughtsbasic motivationspractical needsclarifying truthvalidating truthstimulating faithshowing mercymotivational giftsanointing of the lord
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy