Richard Werner Explains The Central Banks' Centuries Old Usury SCAM For Mouth Breathers

Mirror Source: TCN (YouTube)

Published: July 28, 2025

World-renowned economist Richard Werner on where money comes from: banks just create it out of thin air, and keep a pile for themselves.

Chapters:

0:00 How Werner Predicted the Japanese Financial Crisis

14:16 How Banks Create Money From Nothing

24:09 You’re Being Lied to About the Bank’s Role in Economics

33:59 The Evils of the Federal Reserve

38:51 Why Are Banks Allowed to Create Money?

57:12 Was Leaving the Gold Standard a Mistake?

1:09:30 The Difference Between Banks and Central Banks

1:24:26 How Society and Culture Are Impacted by Banks

1:33:11 Did the US Purposely Destroy the Japanese Economy?

1:35:42 The Central Bank’s Attempt to Blacklist Werner

1:39:03 The CIA’s Threat to Werner

1:47:24 Why Werner’s Research on Credit Creation Scared the Central Banks

2:03:55 The Link Between Central Banks and Warfare

2:18:02 Where Is the US Economy Headed?

2:29:49 The World Bank’s Debt Trap to Exploit Developing Countries

2:35:34 The Dark Truth About Central Bank Digital Currency

2:40:19 Where Can People Learn More About This?

|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -|

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

(Reference Archive Copy)