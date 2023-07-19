IN FOCUS: Bruce LeVell on the Latest Campaign Against President Trump - OAN

15 views • 07/19/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Presidential Appointee and Advisor Bruce LeVell joins Monica Rodriguez to discuss the establishment continued persecution of President Trump.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.