BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THROUGH THE FLOOD: One Man’s Story of Surviving the Unimaginable with Jonathan McComb | Episode 31
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
183 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 4 weeks ago

Jonathan McComb shares gut-wrenching moments of tragedy - losing his wife and two children in the Wimberley, Texas flood of 2015, which he himself barely survived. Jonathan explains how he found strength and hope through his faith in God and with the support of his loved ones and his community. By opening up about his personal struggles, he offers a glimpse of how faith and resilience guide us through life's darkest chapters. Recently, Jonathan's involvement with Texas Search and Rescue saw him answering the call during the Central Texas flood that took so many precious lives from Camp Mystic and beyond. His dedication to the service of others is not only a tribute to his lost loved ones but a testament to the human spirit.




(0:00:00) - Memorial Day Weekend Flood Survivor


(0:09:32) - House Floating Downriver


(0:17:08) - Struggle for Survival


(0:29:43) - Healing and Remembering Lost Loved Ones


(0:40:13) - A Life Rebuilt


(0:53:38) - Stories From a Flood Survivor


(1:08:23) - Finding Strength and Hope Through Tragedy


(1:16:07) - Recovery and Resilience


(1:28:54) - Texas Search and Rescue





Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Join the newsletter and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/


Paid partnerships:


Patriot Mobile


America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider


Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA


https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara


or call 972-PATRIOT




CHOQ


Premium Natural Supplements


Get 17.76% off your subscription


https://choq.com/#lara




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan




All music licensed via Artlist.io




Flood, Survivor, Central Texas Hill Country, Kerrville, Camp Mystic, Memorial Day, Wimberley, Resilience, Courage, Tragedy, Loss, Recovery, Faith, Community Support, Coping, Service, Disaster, Search and Rescue, Volunteer

Keywords
lara logangoing roguejonathan mccomb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy