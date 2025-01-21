BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump believes Spain is a ‘BRICS' nation🥴& list of signed Exec Orders & Actions today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 7 months ago

Trump believes Spain is a ‘BRICS' nation 🙄🥴 

Adding: 

Here's an updated list I found, of the 'Executive Orders & Actions Signed' by Trump, by the end of the first day: 

Withdrawal from the World Health Organization

Temporary suspension of all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals

Pardons and commutations that Trump said would cover about 1,500 people  criminally charged in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Creation of the "Department of Government Efficiency" or DOGE

Order instructing the attorney general not to "take any action" for 75 days to  enforce a TikTok ban until the administration can determine the appropriate path forward

Overhauling the refugee admission program to better align with American principles and interests

Declaring a “national emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border

Directive ending "the weaponization of political adversaries of the previous administration"

Designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Directive ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of speech

Withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement

Directive to federal agencies to address the cost of living crisis

Requirement that federal workers return to full-time in-person work

Federal hiring freezes - except in military and other excluded categories

Regulatory freeze "preventing bureaucrats from issuing any more regulations" until Trump has full control of the government

Rescission of 78 Biden-era executive executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda and others 

Order halting offshore wind lease sales and pausing the issuance of approvals, permits and loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

Source: NBC Chicago 5 News, website, to read more or if I might have missed some: 

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/what-executive-orders-did-trump-sign-on-inauguration-day-full-list/3651421/


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy