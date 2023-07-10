Bread & Circuses is a Distraction from The Protocols of Zion

On January 7, 2018 Pete Papaherakles and I embarked upon a seven part video, totaling 3.5 hours in length, followed by another series, "Evidence for the Protocols of Zion". See the whole video at



https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKo5PWSbwFh8/

The Protocols of Zion is the game plan to take over the entire world. What has happened since it was published in 1903 has fulfilled what they claimed they were going to do. That alone is astonishing proof that the Protocols are for real. Every major aspect of human civilization is under their control, just as stated in the Protocols.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/