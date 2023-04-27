Is the Judgement of the Living a fear message?

Welcome dearly beloved in the true Church of God the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject where the question is asked is the judgment of the living message a fear message, does it scare people into believing it? Please join us for this most important topic come to hear the reason of the hope that is within us.

The aims of the study is to understand:

Is the message based on fear?

Are converts drawn in by fear?

What does the God do for His people in an emergency?

Why a great deception exists amongst Gods people today?

Will the people of God be scared to come into the church after the slaughter?

