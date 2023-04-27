BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is the Judgement of the Living a fear message?
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
13 followers
Follow
5 views • 04/27/2023

Welcome dearly beloved in the true Church of God the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject where the question is asked is the judgment of the living message a fear message, does it scare people into believing it? Please join us for this most important topic come to hear the reason of the hope that is within us.

 The aims of the study is to understand:

 Is the message based on fear?

Are converts drawn in by fear?

What does the God do for His people in an emergency?

Why a great deception exists amongst Gods people today?

Will the people of God be scared to come into the church after the slaughter?

 

 

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

 

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

(676) UPA7 SA - Golden Bowl Studies - YouTube

 

UPA 7 Zambia Youtube Channel

https://youtube.com/channel/UCN3miTw0jXmaZzx_hQTelAQ

 

Visit our websites

http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/

www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

 

Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282

Keywords
bible prophecyend timesseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyellen whitewhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationthe unpardonable singods true churchdavidian seventh day adventistdsdasin that wont be forgivenis the judgment of the living a fear message
