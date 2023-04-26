BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Behind The Deep State | GLOBAL Central Bank Digital Currency Coming Soon?
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
0
61 views • 04/26/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The New American

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thenewamerican.locals.com!

The International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements are working at the global level to radically reshape the monetary and economic system of the world, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. First, Alex breaks down the announcement by the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announcement at the IMF's Spring meetings, noting that its significance should not be understated or overstated. Next, he talks about the escalating global war on cash that will pave the way for ushering this new system in—a system that will totally destroy what privacy is left while giving the Deep State "absolute control" over everything. Finally, there are concrete actions that states can take right now to protect their citizens from the Deep State's insidious agenda. 

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
goldsilverdollaralex newmanthe deep stateimfthe new americancbdcdcma
