Tara McCormack: Western Powers Removing Sovereignty From the People

Dr. Tara McCormack discusses international politics and how she believes America remains the hegemonic power with it's control becoming ever more direct and overt, especially militarily. We are entering a more multipolar world, for which Syria was a watershed moment, but it will take some time. She comments on what it's like going against the narrative in academia and how many peers have "learned to stop worrying and love NATO". Post-WWII the two tracks of American hegemony were the EEC (EU) and NATO. The media is so tightly controlled preventing discussion of the true architecture of globalist power. The Western political class feel most at home in Davos and seek to remove voters from decision-making. Western elites are pushing us toward WW3.





About Tara McCormack

My BA was in Politics from Queen Mary University of London and my MSc was in International Relations and Government from the London School of Economics. I completed my PhD in international security at the Centre for the Study of Democracy University of Westminster. Before joining the University of Leicester I taught European and comparative politics and international relations at the University of Westminster and Brunel University. My research focuses on security foreign policy and legitimacy.





