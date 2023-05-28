FIRST TIME AMERICAN WAR THUNDER, IN STARTER TANKS, WHAT IT WILL BE LIKE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In my last Play War Thunder vid I played Germany. Well how about some American starter tanks for the Holiday!!! Just a primer for those of you starting out on how gameplay goes in Arcade vs Realistic. Some good gameplay even though both matches are a little lopsided.