Joseph Spencer - ‘Deathbed Confession’ (Late 1990s)
"In 2024 a global event will alter the course of mankind’s future..."
He talks about the Secret Space Program, Agenda 21, CIA involvement, Grenada Treaty signed by Eisenhower, D.U.M.B.S, missing children, UN Summit that discusses population reduction, toxic fluoride, AIDS, chemtrails, predicted the CONVID outbreak, Phoenix Lights was first attempt to fool the public with Project Bluebeam, plans for a fake alien invasion by the NWO in 2024, and he underwent CIA mindwipes to work as a MIB.