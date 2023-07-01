Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (35) drowns on Florida beach...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday after he reportedly drowned at a beach in Destin.
An adult male later identified as Mallett went under the water and wasn't breathing when he was rescued.
A former Arkansas quarterback, Mallett also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL. Currently, he was head football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas. He was 35.
