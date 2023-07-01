Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett (35) drowns on Florida beach...

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday after he reportedly drowned at a beach in Destin.

An adult male later identified as Mallett went under the water and wasn't breathing when he was rescued.

A former Arkansas quarterback, Mallett also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL. Currently, he was head football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas. He was 35.

https://eu.pnj.com/story/news/local/2023/06/28/nfl-quarterback-ryan-mallett-dies-destin-florida-beach-what-we-know-teammates-mourn-arkansas-coach/70363533007/

