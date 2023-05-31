BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

K.I.S.S., Kulaks and the Deepstate Takedown of the Grid to Blame Real Americans
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
99 views • 05/31/2023

If you are voting with your dollars and have stopped spending money with those that seek your demise, keep up the great work!!!  Turns out that you don't really need 40k worth of kit to defend yourself.  Training and fitness are worth far more than a ton of expensive, highly specialized gear.  Conservatives, Christians and patriots have been labeled "white supremacists" by our communist antagonists in the media, politics and FED LE.  Just as the kulaks were blamed for all society's ills during the communist overthrow of Russia and persecuted, jailed and murdered, so is the present rhetoric and soon-to-be deprivations and violence getting turned up against real Americans.  A few links:  Risky Chrisky vid-   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYntILLRB4g  Alex Jones-   https://banned.video/watch?id=647669d7f6134e1e8db1a709  Leo Hohmann article I mentioned is actually authored by John Whitehead-   https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/conspirators_for_the_constitution_when_anti_government_speech_becomes_sedition  

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy