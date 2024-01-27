⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled five attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 32nd mechanised, 103rd territorial defence brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Force repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade and the 44th Rifle Battalion of the AFU close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at AFU manpower and hardware near Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy has lost up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled two enemy attacks close to Shumy and Bogdanovka, and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, Georgiyevka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled four attacks of assault groups of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priutnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware close to Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost up to 115 troops, three motor vehicles, as well as two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade close to Rabotino and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy has lost up to 20 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Akatsiya and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces, the enemy has lost up to 15 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

In addition, four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one S-300 SAM system close to Cherkassy region, POL bases and air-delivered ordnance depots near Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems have intercepted seven HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles during the day.

In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted near Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kazachyi Lageri, Novaya Myachka, and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,283 unmanned aerial vehicles, 456 air defence missile systems, 14,805 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,210 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,881 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 17,940 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.