BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Best 8 Port USB 3 2 Gen2 USB C and A PCIE Upgrade Card UNBOXING REVIEW YEELIYA #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
20 views • 8 months ago

SEE the Card Here: https://amzn.to/4ggQvro [amazon affiliate link]

for

PCIe USB 3.2/3.1 Gen 2 Card 8 Ports (4X Type USB C - 4 USB A) Expansion Card 10Gbps USB C PCIe Card PC Internal USB hub for Windows 7/8/10 Linux and MacPro 4.1/5.1


Great 76% 5 Star Rating, I needed to share my experience


8 Port PCIe USB Card - Supports the expansion of 4x USB Type-A ports and 4x USB Type-C ports of PCIe x4 card slots in desktop PCs, workstations and NAS data centers so that more wired USB peripheral can be connected to the computer system. (Only supports the transmission of data signals, not video signals, Thunderbolt protocol, monitor.)

Fast Transfer Speed - The PCIe USB 3.2 / 3.1 gen 2 Card is equipped with a bandwidth of 10Gbps that ensures fast data transfer. A must-have for external hard drives and ideal for file backup, video editing and data recovery

Wide Compatibility - Operating System Supports Windows XP/Vista/2008 Server/7/8/10 and Mac Pro 4.1,5.1,7.1(models 2010 to 2020) / Linux Mint ,Ubuntu 20.04 system . Note: Windows XP,/Vista/7, Server,requires driver installation, Windows 10 and Mac OS 10.8.2 above don't need drivers. PCIe usb 3.2/3.1 gen 2 card Fits PCI Express x4, x8 or x16 slot .If you run into compatibility issues/not working, let me konw

Installation - Turn off the PC and unplug the power plug from the socket, remove the PC case, insert the card into the PCI-E slot,Since the card USB A port is vertical, Insert the U disk/usb cable into the usb slot for positioning. tighten the screws, close the PC case cover, turn on the PC and install the driver. For the narrow rear slot area of the PC host, you need to just cut the crossbar between the two slots with small sheet metal hand pliers

【What You Get】Packing List: 1 x PCIe USB card,1 x CD drive,1 x mounting screws and 1 x user manual. In addition, this card comes with an industry-leading 2 years-product-care and 24/7 technical-support


Youtube Version: https://youtu.be/1_j0pE51tXU

Keywords
diyhow-tooff-grid pcpc buildingbest pc review
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy