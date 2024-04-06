BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Inspired Word of God Revealed By The Father From His Holy Spirit
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
23 views • 04/06/2024

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/04/holy-spirit-into-inspired-word-of-god_2.html

MAJOR EVENTS SURROUNDING THE APRIL 8TH SOLAR ECLIPSE

7 Planets Will Align April 8th During "THE Eclipse"

March 28, 2024

 A word from the Lord today. I'm led by the Holy Spirit into the inspired Word of God revealed by the


Father. The whole truth for a sound mind. Jesus is the truth. We receive the Spirit of Truth. The truth destroys all lies. America needs the Truth to end corruption. Deceit, lies, and manipulation make men mad, yelling, insane, screaming, fighting, violent, tyrannical, and dictators making men their slaves.

Utah Legal Tender Act Sets Precedent for

States: Bullion Vaults Gain Momentum in 2024

 If all States minted their own gold and silver coins it would make the Federal Reserve unnecessary and shrink the government.

I renounce and denounce Satan's A.I. and all machines not made by God. 1. Renounce means to reject something (ideas, beliefs, or opinions). 2. Denounce means to strongly criticize something or someone publicly.

Messing with A.I. is joining your mind and emotions, your being with those damned to hell beings. Who wrote those programs? Who is the A.I. learning from? Fallen demon possess man. What agreement does the temple of God have with the creature of Satan. Is this not adultery on God himself? The first commandment is to love God, his creation, with all your being and turn from supernatural creatures, hybrids that Demons help men make. Idols that can speak, talk and think for you

Join us April 8th in Brookville, OH or Quemado, TX for Total Solar Eclipse Revivals! Register/Get tickets at: www.bardsfest.com

Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg


