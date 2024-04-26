No ONE is ready for what's coming with food prices, it's going to be bad Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In New York, Democratic City Councilman Shaun Abreu introduced a bill to coax you into tipping your food delivery person on apps. It would force the apps to set a minimum gratuity of 10% and force users to opt out of tips instead of opt in. Doesn’t New York have bigger problems than this?