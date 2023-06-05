BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brother Caogen: I believe my experience is in line with the overall trend of our Whistleblowers’ Movement
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 06/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iusdz8117

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】LaoBanZhang(GETTR: @laobangzhang) shares the message from Brother Caogen: I believe my experience is in line with the overall trend of our Whistleblowers’ Movement: On the surface, Brother Miles Guo and the Whistleblowers’ Movement encountered setbacks, but in reality, we have just transformed into a different form, continuing to gather strength and waiting for the opportune moment to erupt. I believe there will be good news from Brother Miles in the coming week, and then the Whistleblowers’ Movement will truly reach a higher level.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 老班长(GETTR: @laobangzhang)分享草根来信：我想我的这段经历也是应了爆料革命整体的大势：表面上看，七哥、爆料革命遇到了挫折，但实际只是换了一种形态，继续在凝聚力量，等待时机勃发。我相信未来一周七哥那边一定会有好消息的，到那时爆料革命才会达到真正更高的境界。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy