Culture War | Shy Mom with NO Kids in System Successfully Admonishes School Board | Guest: Jenness White | His Glory | “One Nation Under God”

Today, we welcome to the Moms on a Mission podcast the beautiful Jenness White, a News Anchor on His Glory News, who stood up for local students freedom at a school board meeting when she didn’t have kids old enough to even be in public school. As she prayed and asked God what she could do to stand up, she told Him she would do anything but public speaking. She shares her story how God used her voice to stand for student freedom not just that one day, but how he does that every day! Jenness reminds us that the real pandemic is the war on our children. What can we do? Ask God.





