BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 996 a few good men who can overcome the deep state

BIBLE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 16:1-3 you can't read the signs of the times!

SYNOPSIS: YESHUA said: Mat 16:3 and in the morning you say, 'Storm today!' because the sky is red and overcast. You know how to read the appearance of the sky, but you can't read the signs of the times! There has been some amazing, prophetic and extremely scary events that happened this week. All over the globe leaders are changing. Some for good but most for bad. We have seen this week that evil has become so bold it does not even try to hide what it is doing. Why has this happened? What will be the outcome? When not only YouTube has removed one of BGMC’S teaching but another satan worshiping group has come to life and removed a teaching. Were we teaching something that was not scriptural? There answer is no, so then why? It was because we are teaching solid unchanging biblical truth, and satan hates it. Are you strong enough to be one of the few good people? The three pillars of the United States have now been fully corrupted. What happens next? Learn the keys to becoming one of “The Few Good Men Who Can Overcome The Deep State”.

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 16:1-3 you can't read the signs of the times! Sh’mot (Ex) 18:19-22 competent men who are God-fearing, honest and incorruptible. Luke 4:1-7 It has been handed over to me. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:17-18 YESHUA tells us very plainly what we must do. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:16-20 The Great Commission. Mark 7:7-9 follow the solid teaching given so that your worship does not glorify satan. ACTS 2:42-47 They continued faithfully in the teaching of the emissaries. ACTS 5:1-10 Now some start to be ruled by satan. ACTS 15:1-2 Today’s church proves this will supersede the real truth. ACTS 15:5-7 After lengthy debate…why. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 42:1-7 the coastlands wait for his Torah. ACTS 15:7-11 is that what the MESSIAH said in Mat 5:18 & Mat 28:20. ACTS 15:19-21 Today’s church proves this will supersede the real truth.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org