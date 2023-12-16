Al Jazeera Condemns Israeli Forces Targeting Press - Killing of Cameraman Samer Abudaqa

Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli drone attack on a Gaza school that resulted in the killing of cameraman Samer Abudaqa. The Network holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families. Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud is in Rafah in southern Gaza to share the latest airstrikes in Gaza.
Incident happened yesterday, this video from today, Dec 16th.
