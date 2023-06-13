© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shall We Play A Game?
* It’s not about evidence.
* The media and FBI are fully corrupt.
* You will find this story nowhere on the left.
* Leftists don’t need convincing.
* They know [the big guy] is guilty of a massive bribery/corruption scandal.
* How do we combat that?
* We continue to put the evidence out there — and we play games too.
p.s. They’ve Got Tapes!
Wait...There Are Even More Biden Corruption Tapes?!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 13 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2txxx0-theyve-got-tapes-ep.-2030-06132023.html