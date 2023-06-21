© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s Impact on World
“It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president”
“You got 10k? You can buy a senator"
“War is real f***ing good for business”
