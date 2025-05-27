NBC reporter STROKES out on live TV

Dec 2, 2024 - "An update about our colleague Leon Harris NBC4 Washington. We have an update to share with you about our colleague, Leon Harris. Last week, Leon appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6. Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues. We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well. We thank you for your concern.

Leon Harris @RealLeonHarris "Send this to every vaccine-hesitant person you know -

‘Get the Vaccine': Anti-Vaxxer Changes Mind After Severe COVID-19 Case https://nbcwashington.com/news/coronavirus/get-the-vaccine-anti-vaxxer-changes-mind-after-severe-covid-19-case/2726910/?_osource=db_npd_nbc_wrc_twt_shr

#vaccinehesitant #coviddoubt

From nbcwashington.com

9:05 PM · Jul 12, 2021

https://x.com/RealLeonHarris/status/1414798033255026689

