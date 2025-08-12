Ending the Fed: Breaking Its Monopoly on Money | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this episode, I sit down with John Sneisen from The Economic Truth to dig into a topic that’s been debated in the sound money community for years: how do you actually dismantle the Federal Reserve? I’m not talking about just throwing slogans around or saying “End the Fed” for effect. John has taken the time to put together a detailed white paper that lays out a practical, step-by-step plan for how it could be done—legally, structurally, and in a way that replaces it with a truly free-market monetary system.

We get into the nuts and bolts: repealing legal tender laws, allowing competing currencies, removing the Fed’s monopoly on issuing base money, and opening the door to private note issuances and free-market clearinghouses. John also covers the legal path for shutting it down, liquidating its balance sheet, and returning assets to the public. And he doesn’t stop there—he outlines how to hold the architects of the system accountable, from the policymakers to the academics who knowingly misled the public.

It’s a wide-ranging conversation where we also tackle the hard part—how you actually make the transition without creating chaos. We discuss historical examples, what’s happening in places like Argentina, and even alternative models that could work here. Whether you’re all-in on sound money, skeptical of the Fed, or just curious about how a real change could be implemented, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

