💥BREAKING: Israel Strikes QATAR: targeted the Hamas political bureau meeting in Doha, Qatar - “assassination attempt” on Hamas members during meeting
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 1 week ago

💥BREAKING: Israeli strikes have reportedly targeted the Hamas political bureau meeting in Doha, Qatar.

Axios, quoting an unnamed Israeli official, said the explosions were the result of an “assassination attempt” on Hamas members.

💥Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Khaled Mashal has reportedly been killed.

💥A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera the movement’s negotiating team was attacked during a meeting in Doha, Qatar, while discussing the ceasefire “ideas” put forward by Trump.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Trump administration lured someone into “talks” only to be attacked. Just saying.

💥Qatari Foreign Ministry: We condemn the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential quarters of several Hamas Political Bureau members in Doha.

Image thumbnail, supposedly the building.

