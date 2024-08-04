SkyView Astrology:

Dark Moon Reading 4 August 2024

by Katharina Bless





This is a beautiful constellation showing the time quality that has moved on and is challenging us now to realign with our Divine Source, with the heart and the consciousness of the true feelings. It is time to integrate and innerstand the function of our “inside” Venus to learn/rediscover how to create!





This is a reading with the real star constellations.

Katharina works with the real star constellations as you can see them in the sky since over 30 years.





Please check out the additional information and images/links I mentioned in my blog page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

You find the charts there and some images specific related to the topic I was talking about.





For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:

A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution

https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/

Are stars influencing us?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaY-ede97Hk&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=44

Info and reading 17 Oct 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1-1MGUi1Jw&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=18

First video reading 18 March 22 with intro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4WuctleggQ&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=1





**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.

SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.

The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).

Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.





Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings





Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17







