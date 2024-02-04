BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Don’t Fall Victim To This Home Invasion Tactic | Home Defense | Navy SEAL
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
5
382 views • 02/04/2024

FrogMan Tactical | Don’t Fall Victim To This Home Invasion Tactic | Home Defense | Navy SEAL

In this video I discuss a few concepts to consider to prevent a home invasion.

Believe it or not, many cases have risen to where criminals appear to be salesman at your door and when you answer several force entry for various reasons such as robbery, kidnapping, rape, and murder.


There are many aspects to this discussion such as what state you live in, how to respond, and what happens when specific things occur.


What is most important is for you to have a Security Foundation set in stone that you abide by all the time. As stated, my foundation is, always have a CCW at hand, keep the doors locked at all times, and am I expecting anyone? These 3 Security Measures will allow you to build a Response to the criminals actions.


www.frogmantactical.com


I will be putting out a new series that focuses on these topics called Home Defense.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rfhp0ZCgLAQ

