'DISGRACE TO ENTIRE WORLD' – Russian MFA spox on Ukraine's refusal to retrieve bodies of their soldiers (6000 in refrigerated trucks waiting).

💬 "No world religion, no world tradition, or precedent in human history permits fallen warriors to remain unclaimed," Maria Zakharova said.

She added that at the hands of the neo-Nazis in Kiev, the West is slaughtering both Russians and their own people.