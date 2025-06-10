© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'DISGRACE TO ENTIRE WORLD' – Russian MFA spox on Ukraine's refusal to retrieve bodies of their soldiers (6000 in refrigerated trucks waiting).
💬 "No world religion, no world tradition, or precedent in human history permits fallen warriors to remain unclaimed," Maria Zakharova said.
She added that at the hands of the neo-Nazis in Kiev, the West is slaughtering both Russians and their own people.